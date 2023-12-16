Trixie Mattel to Host 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Recap Show 'The Pit Stop' During Season 16

Trixie Mattel is returning to RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3 is set to host The Pit Stop, a weekly show that will recap each episode of Drag Race season 16, Variety reports.

The show will return to its 90-minute episode format on MTV on January 5, 2024. New episodes of The Pit Stop will air on the RuPaul’s Drag Race official YouTube channel every Saturday.

In a statement to the outlet, Trixie said, “Making snap judgments is my passion but I also love enduring characters that develop and grow (while dressed as women). I also love drama.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Kaia Gerber, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Ronan Farrow, and Charlize Theron will appear as guest judges for season 16.

Watch Trixie Mattel return to Ru Paul’s Drag Race in a new teaser for The Pit Stop…