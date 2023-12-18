Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 8:44 am

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Cast: 8 Seemingly Returning, 1 Star's Status Is Unknown

Continue Here »

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Cast: 8 Seemingly Returning, 1 Star's Status Is Unknown

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning for a third season on Paramount+, hopefully in 2024.

According to a social media post, filming has already begun on season three and fans are now chatting about who may be returning, and whose status on the show is currently up-in-the-air.

We listed some of the main characters who are rumored to return, plus, who we aren’t so sure about at this time.

Keep reading to find out more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Paramount+
Posted to: EG, Extended, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Star Trek, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images