'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Cast: 8 Seemingly Returning, 1 Star's Status Is Unknown

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning for a third season on Paramount+, hopefully in 2024.

According to a social media post, filming has already begun on season three and fans are now chatting about who may be returning, and whose status on the show is currently up-in-the-air.

We listed some of the main characters who are rumored to return, plus, who we aren’t so sure about at this time.

Keep reading to find out more…