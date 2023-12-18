'The Young and the Restless' Star Camryn Grimes Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Fiancé Brock Powell

Congratulations are in order for Camryn Grimes – she’s a mom!

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old Emmy-winning actress, best known for playing Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless, announced that she and fiancé Brock Powell had welcomed their first child together.

Camryn and Brock, also 33, welcomed a baby boy named Bridger Elias Foster on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“Dad and I never liked waiting for Christmas either…Bridger Elias Foster 12 • 13 • 23 Our little family’s future is merry & bright ❣️” Camryn wrote on Instagram along with a sweet black-and-white photo of their newborn son.

Camryn and Brock got engaged on January 7, 2022 on what happened to be her 32nd birthday. She announced that she was pregnant this past August.

