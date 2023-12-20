Kelly Clarkson Reveals If She's Dating Yet After Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her love life.

The 41-year-old Kelly Clarkson Show host got candid on Wednesday (December 20) about her personal life during an interview with guest Shannen Doherty, who is currently going through a divorce.

“I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else,” Kelly admitted.

If you didn’t know, Kelly has been divorced from music manager Brandon Blackstock since March 2022.

She added how “hard” divorce can be because “you thought you were going to spend forever with this person,” and revealed she is “still in the stage of really enjoying me.”

She and Shannen also agreed that their dogs provide comfort, and Kelly said they used to not be allowed in the former couple’s bed, “cause it’s for fun… that kinda fun,” she added with a laugh.

“But ever since I’ve been separated now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed. I think they would hate the next person who came in,” she continued.

The former couple have two children: daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 7.

