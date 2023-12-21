Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Make a Rare Outing Together in NYC

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are spending time together in the city.

The 28-year-old and 29-year-old Stranger Things stars were photographed grabbing a taxi this week in New York City.

The notoriously private pair both wore black trench coats and khaki colored pants for their trek in the Big Apple. The last time they were pictured together was at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball in New York City in April.

If you didn’t know, the couple first met when they were cast on the Netflix series as Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers. As their characters fell in love on-screen, their romance off-screen also began.

They made their relationship public when they made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London amid romance rumors.

Find out who is expected to return for the highly anticipated fifth season. The writers also provided an update about what’s going on with the season.

If you didn’t know, the cast is expected to get big salary bumps for Season 5!