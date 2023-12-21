'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' 2023 Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!
ABC’s special holiday concert, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023, is airing tonight and we have the full list of performers as well as celebrity guests you can expect to take the stage!
This lineup is stacked with talent and the 2 hour-long concert is sure to be a must-watch.
The special begins tonight at 8pm ET on ABC.
Keep reading to see the full list of celebrity presenters and performers…
See the full list of celebs performers and special guests…
Performers List
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Niall Horan
One Republic
Sabrina Carpenter
Jelly Roll
Doechii
Paul Russell
Melanie Martinez
David Kushner
AJR
Pentatonix
Big Time Rush
Cher*
*Cher will be singing her hit “Believe” in honor of the song’s 25th anniversary!
Celebrity Guest List
Jared Leto
Jimmy Fallon
Andy Cohen
Martha Stewart
Dixie D’Amelio
Maddie Ziegler
Ariana Greenblatt
Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber
Tate McRae
If you don’t catch the ABC broadcast of the concert, that’s okay! It will be available to stream on Hulu as well so you can tune in at a later date.
