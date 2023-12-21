'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' 2023 Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

ABC’s special holiday concert, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023, is airing tonight and we have the full list of performers as well as celebrity guests you can expect to take the stage!

This lineup is stacked with talent and the 2 hour-long concert is sure to be a must-watch.

The special begins tonight at 8pm ET on ABC.

Keep reading to see the full list of celebrity presenters and performers…

Performers List

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Niall Horan

One Republic

Sabrina Carpenter

Jelly Roll

Doechii

Paul Russell

Melanie Martinez

David Kushner

AJR

Pentatonix

Big Time Rush

Cher*

*Cher will be singing her hit “Believe” in honor of the song’s 25th anniversary!

Celebrity Guest List

Jared Leto

Jimmy Fallon

Andy Cohen

Martha Stewart

Dixie D’Amelio

Maddie Ziegler

Ariana Greenblatt

Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber

Tate McRae

If you don’t catch the ABC broadcast of the concert, that’s okay! It will be available to stream on Hulu as well so you can tune in at a later date.

