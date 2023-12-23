Eva Longoria & Husband Jose Baston Keep Close While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria is enjoying a day out with her husband.

The 48-year-old Desperate Housewives actress and her husband Jose Baston shared a laugh while out doing some shopping together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday afternoon (December 23).

Eva and Jose, 55, coordinated in all black outfits as they stopped by stores like Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani while out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Earlier this month, Eva joined tons of other A-list stars at the grand opening of the new resort Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview, Eva looked back at her time on Desperate Housewives and explained why she thinks the show would be the victim of cancel culture if it aired today.