Julianne Hough Addresses Wearing Lady Gaga's Oscars 2023 Gown on 'DWTS' Finale Weeks After Show Airs

Julianne Hough looked fabulous in a daring, very sheer Versace gown during the season finale of Dancing With the Stars earlier this month.

The dancer and cohost wowed in a black dress with a drop waist, long sleeves, boning and a sheer bodice that put most of her upper body on display. She wore it with her hair slicked back and a nude lip.

If the outfit looked similar, that’s because Lady Gaga wore it on the red carpet while attending the 2023 Oscars earlier this year! She even did her hair in a similar style, though she opted for a bold red lip and a much more dramatic smokey eye for her surprise appearance.

Julianne did not address that she was wearing the same outfit as Gaga at the time of the finale. However, weeks later she took to social media to allude to the case of outfit repeating.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (December 27), Julianne shared several photos of herself modeling the dress.

“It was an honor to wear this sensational piece by @versace to close out such a memorable season of @dancingwiththestars. 🖤,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

She continued, adding, “A special shout out to the mastermind @donatella_versace and all the iconic women who have worn it before me. Here’s to women inspiring and empowering other women ✨”

While she didn’t reference Lady Gaga by name, some fans in the comments section brought her up.

“From Lady Gaga to you! Looks great as well,” one fan gushed. We agree that they both looked stunning in the outfit!

