Pete Davidson's 'Turbo Fonzarelli' Netflix Comedy Special Gets First Look Trailer - Watch Now!

Pete Davidson‘s new Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, is debuting in one week and the streaming service delivered a first look!

Here’s the logline for the standup special: Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.

His first special, Alive From New York, debuted on Netflix in 2020. You can watch Turbo Fonzarelli on Netflix on January 9, 2024. You can watch Alive From New York now in preparation for his new comedy show!

See the short trailer for the special below…