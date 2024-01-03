Who Is Your Favorite Actress of 2023? Just Jared Poll Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed!

And the winner is…

Caitriona Balfe!!!

In a landslide victory, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe came away with the first place prize for Just Jared readers’ favorite actress of 2023!

Caitriona had over 29,000 votes for the first place spot in this poll. Congratulations to Caitriona - and all of her fans!!!

In second place is After‘s Josephine Langford, who had over 3,500 votes, followed by Dakota Johnson in third place, with over 1,300 votes.

Thank you so much to everyone who voted and congratulations to Caitriona!

