Eva Longoria Reveals Hilarious Reason Why She Won't Cast 5-Year-Old Son Santiago in Her Movies

Eva Longoria has no plans on professionally working with her 5-year-old son Santiago.

While promoting her new Disney+ movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, the 48-year-old actress explained why she shot down the idea of having her son – who she shares with husband Jose Baston – make an appearance in the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They go, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we just use your son?’” Eva told E! News. “I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

As for what’s stopping her, Eva joked, “He is such a diva. He’s not cooperative. Doesn’t take notes. Talks back.”

While Eva and Santiago won’t be working together any time soon, Eva said that her son is a big fan of her work.

Eva said that Santiago still brings up her 2019 live-action movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in which she played Dora the Explorer’s mother.

“He loves Dora,” Eva said, adding that Santiago often asks why Dora doesn’t life them.

“Because he’s like, ‘Wait, you’re her mom?’” Eva said. “He was very confused about that.”

In another recent interview, Eva looked back at her time on Desperate Housewives and explained why she thinks the show would be the victim of cancel culture if it aired today.