Nicole Kidman Gets Caught In the Rain While Filming Scenes for 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman is spending the night in the rain.

The 56-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner looked frantic she ran through the rain while filming scenes for her upcoming movie Babygirl on Tuesday night (January 9) in New York City.

For her time on set, Nicole was seen wearing a tan coat over sweatpants paired with boots.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie is “an examination of power dynamics and sexuality, [which] tells of a powerful and in-control CEO (Kidman), who begins an affair with a charismatic intern (Harris Dickinson).”

Antonio Banderas is set to play Nicole‘s husband, Jean Reno will play a rival business exec, and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde will play the “CEO’s assistant who watches the affair unfold.”

