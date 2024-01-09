Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She & Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 10:23 pm

Nicole Kidman Gets Caught In the Rain While Filming Scenes for 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman Gets Caught In the Rain While Filming Scenes for 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman is spending the night in the rain.

The 56-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner looked frantic she ran through the rain while filming scenes for her upcoming movie Babygirl on Tuesday night (January 9) in New York City.

For her time on set, Nicole was seen wearing a tan coat over sweatpants paired with boots.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the movie is “an examination of power dynamics and sexuality, [which] tells of a powerful and in-control CEO (Kidman), who begins an affair with a charismatic intern (Harris Dickinson).”

Antonio Banderas is set to play Nicole‘s husband, Jean Reno will play a rival business exec, and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde will play the “CEO’s assistant who watches the affair unfold.”

You can find out more about the movie here!
