'Mean Girls' 2024 Movie Cast Revealed: Who Plays Regina, Cady, & More? Meet Every Star!

The new Mean Girls is here!

Putting a modern spin on the 2004 original movie and the 2018 Broadway musical, the third adaptation combines both in a new movie musical event from writer and producer Tina Fey, who has penned all three versions.

Here’s the synopsis: New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls, the movie musical, was originally set for Paramount+, but was moved to a theatrical release instead.

With an almost entirely new cast, we’re introducing viewers the young stars who are taking on those iconic roles!

Click inside to meet the full, main cast of the movie and which characters they will play…