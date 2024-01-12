Paul Giamatti & Girlfriend Clara Wong Make Another Red Carpet Appearance After Fans Discover She Played His 'Billions' Dominatrix

Paul Giamatti and girlfriend Clara Wong are ready to show their love to the world and they just made another red carpet appearance during awards season!

The couple walked the carpet at the National Board of Review’s 2024 Awards Gala on Thursday (January 11) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Paul won the award for Best Actor at the event for his work in The Holdovers. He also won Best Actor – Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes this past weekend, where he confirmed his relationship with Clara during his acceptance speech.

After their moment at the show, fans figured out a connection between Paul and Clara.

Clara appeared on several episodes of Paul‘s Showtime series Billions as his character’s dominatrix.

“Paul Giamatti is dating Clara Wong, the actress who plays his dominatrix in Billions. A king among kings,” a viral tweet read. The tweet has nearly 2 million views!

Another tweet read, “I don’t think enough people are aware that Paul Giamatti’s girlfriend was also his character’s dominatrix on Billions.”

Read what Paul said about Clara during his Globes speech.