Fri, 12 January 2024 at 9:03 am

Kaley Cuoco & David Oyelowo Both Sport Bright Outfits for 'Role Play' Screening

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo are stepping out to promote their new Prime Video movie.

The co-stars posed for photos together on the black carpet at a special screening of their new movie Role Play on Thursday evening (January 11) at the Culver Theater in Culver City, Calif.

For the screening, Kaley, 38, donned a pretty blue dress while David, 47, looked handsome in a pink suit.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Emma (Cuoco) has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey—she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband David (Oyelowo) discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play.

The upcoming movie also stars Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy. Thomas Vincent serves as director, with a script by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen.

Role Play is available for streaming on Prime Video now. Watch the action-packed trailer here!

Photos: Getty Images
