Olivia Rodrigo Grabs Dinner With BFF Conan Gray After 'Hunger Games' Q&A Event

Olivia Rodrigo and best friend Conan Gray wrapped their arms around each other while out for dinner on Wednesday night (January 10) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old singer and actress wore a casual outfit after changing up her look from earlier in the night.

Before going to dinner, Olivia joined her songwriting partner and producer Dan Nigro at a The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes AMPAS + SCL reception and Q&A event at Lynwood Dunn Theater. She also met up with Diane Warren at the event.

Olivia recently opened up about connecting to Hunger Games character Lucy Gray Baird for her soundtrack song, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” which is on the short list for a 2024 Oscar nomination!

Keep reading to see what she said…

“I really was so inspired by her and her actions and the plot. I remember there was one scene in particular, there’s a scene in the movie, no spoilers, but something really intense happens,” Olivia said on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. “And there’s this overhead shot of all these birds in the trees that are just like ducking in and out. And it was like the climax of the movie for me. And I remember thinking, I really want to write a song that captures that exact frame.”

In addition to a possible Oscars nomination, Olivia is up for six more Grammy awards, which will take place in March. See how she reacted!

If you missed it, Olivia recently revealed her plans for her 21st birthday in February.

Check out more photos of Olivia Rodrigo out to dinner and at a Hunger Games event in the gallery…