Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Joe Keery and Keeley Hazell are hanging out.

The 32-year-old Stranger Things star and the 37-year-old Ted Lasso actress were seen leaving Cipriani on Friday night (December 12) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The sighting comes as her ex Jason Sudeikis was seen cozying up with actress Elsie Hewitt.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Keeley could be seen leaving the restaurant in an emerald green velvet pantsuit with a white button-up, paired with black booties and a small green bag. Joe wore all black with a casual tee and leather shoes, holding a black blazer.

The pair stepped out just after Jason and Elsie were seen getting cozy and hugging several times outside of a club in West Hollywood.