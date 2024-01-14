'Mean Girls' Box Office Numbers Are In - Opening Weekend Sales Revealed!

Mean Girls is on top!

Paramount’s big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 hit movie leads at the box office.

The movie will take the No. 1 spot with an estimated $32 million 4-day opening over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, coming in above its $30 million pre-release projections, via The Wrap.

The movie had a reported $36 million budget.

The film currently has a B on CinemaScore and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%, with a 67% audience score.

