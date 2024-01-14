Top Stories
Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

BAFTA Tea Party 2024: See Photos of More Than 100 Celebrities in Attendance!

Harry Styles Was Considered for an Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role in New Musical Movie

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 11:22 am

'Mean Girls' Box Office Numbers Are In - Opening Weekend Sales Revealed!

'Mean Girls' Box Office Numbers Are In - Opening Weekend Sales Revealed!

Mean Girls is on top!

Paramount’s big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 hit movie leads at the box office.

The movie will take the No. 1 spot with an estimated $32 million 4-day opening over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, coming in above its $30 million pre-release projections, via The Wrap.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie had a reported $36 million budget.

The film currently has a B on CinemaScore and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%, with a 67% audience score.

The new Mean Girls movie features a talented cast of rising stars and familiar faces. There are even some surprise cameos. However, there was a moment where it could have also featured a superstar male pop star!

Find out which songs from the Broadway musical made the cut, and which ones are missing.

Meet every star of the new movie!
Photos: Paramount Pictures
