Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 6:03 pm

Matt Bomer Joins Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, & More Stars at Loewe Fashion Show in Paris!

Matt Bomer Joins Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, & More Stars at Loewe Fashion Show in Paris!

The stars are stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

Matt Bomer joined Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan at the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.

Other stars in attendance included Taylor Russell, Kit Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Zayn Malik, who ended up cutting his hair right after the show!

Now that the show is over, we compiled a list and photos of all the stars that were in attendance.

Andrew Garfield

Arnaud Valois

Callum Turner, Luca Guadagnino, & Jamie Dornan

Drew Starkey & Archie Madekwe

Harry Lawtey

Jack O’Connell

Joe Alwyn

Joel Sanchez

Josh O’Connor

Kit Connor

Manu Rios

Matt Bomer

Matthias Schoenaerts

Mike Faist

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Hoult

Taylor Russell

Vinnie Hacker

Zayn Malik

Photos: Getty Images for Loewe, Backgrid USA
