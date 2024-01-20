Matt Bomer Joins Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, & More Stars at Loewe Fashion Show in Paris!
The stars are stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!
Matt Bomer joined Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan at the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.
Other stars in attendance included Taylor Russell, Kit Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Zayn Malik, who ended up cutting his hair right after the show!
Now that the show is over, we compiled a list and photos of all the stars that were in attendance.
Andrew Garfield
Arnaud Valois
Callum Turner, Luca Guadagnino, & Jamie Dornan
Drew Starkey & Archie Madekwe
Harry Lawtey
Jack O’Connell
Joe Alwyn
Joel Sanchez
Josh O’Connor
Kit Connor
Manu Rios
Matt Bomer
Matthias Schoenaerts
Mike Faist
Nicholas Braun
Nicholas Hoult
Taylor Russell
Vinnie Hacker
Zayn Malik
