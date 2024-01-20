Matt Bomer Joins Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, & More Stars at Loewe Fashion Show in Paris!

The stars are stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

Matt Bomer joined Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan at the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Bomer

Other stars in attendance included Taylor Russell, Kit Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Zayn Malik, who ended up cutting his hair right after the show!

Now that the show is over, we compiled a list and photos of all the stars that were in attendance.

Head inside to check out all of the stars in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars at the fashion show…

Andrew Garfield

Arnaud Valois

Callum Turner, Luca Guadagnino, & Jamie Dornan

Drew Starkey & Archie Madekwe

Harry Lawtey

Jack O’Connell

Joe Alwyn

Joel Sanchez

Josh O’Connor

Kit Connor

Manu Rios

Matt Bomer

Matthias Schoenaerts

Mike Faist

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Hoult

Taylor Russell

Vinnie Hacker

Zayn Malik

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the fashion show…