Catherine O'Hara Addressed a Viral, Long-Running 'Home Alone' Theory

Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara is opening up about one of the longest-running questions surrounding the hit movie.

If you forgot, the Schitt’s Creek actress played Macaulay Culkin‘s mom in the franchise. That means that her character lived in the iconic Home Alone house.

There have been a lot of questions about the home over the years, especially after a recent analysis revealed that it would have cost a sizeable fortune.

People now wonder how the fictional McCallister family afforded the home, and Catherine had a few theories.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, Catherine hypothesized that her onscreen husband Peter (played by John Heard), “had his own religion.”

She joked that the “Church of the McCallisters” allowed them to amass the funds necessary to buy the house. Her other theory: “Maybe he inherited it… they inherited it.”

“I thought the house was pretty amazing,” Catherine added. However, “I was aware of how beautiful it was, but no, I never thought of their money. That’s not where my head was when I was doing [the movie].”

Catherine pointed out that the family’s wealth was hinted at in the movie anyways, saying, “Of course, they all went to Paris, didn’t they?”

If you missed it, a controversial star took credit for the success of Home Alone 2.

Did you see that Catherine recently reunited with Macaulay? You’ll want to see the pics!