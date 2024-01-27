Dakota Johnson's 6 Met Gala Looks, Ranked (& Our Top Choice Was One of Her First Appearances!)

Dakota Johnson is one of the most fashionable stars in Hollywood, and she’s been putting that fact on display at the Met Gala for years now.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress and Saturday Night Live host made her debut in 2014 and has attended the annual gathering a total of six times.

Each time she’s graced the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Dakota has delivered a special look that’s stood out. She’s so consistent that some wonder if she should be called the Queen of the Met Gala.

We’re already looking forward to the 2024 Met Gala, which is just a few weeks away. In honor of that and her SNL hosting gig, we decided to look back on all of her outfits and rank them from worst to best! Take a look and let us know if you agree.

Scroll through a ranking of Dakota Johnson’s six Met Gala looks…