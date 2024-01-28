Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bring Back 'The Barry Gibb Talk Show' & Joke About 'Saltburn' on 'SNL'

Comedy duo Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are back on Saturday Night Live, and they reprised an iconic skit.

The “Mirrors” singer was billed as the musical guest of the January 27 episode of the late-night show, which Dakota Johnson is hosting.

While Justin is taking the stage to belt out the hits, he’s actually a member of SNL‘s very exclusive Five Timers Club, meaning he’s hosted five times over the years.

He jumped onstage to help Dakota with her opening monologue and volunteered to take over a skit. He got his wish early in the show, and he brought out his pal Jimmy to bring back The Barry Gibbs Show.

The skit is a spoof of Bee Gees members and brothers Barry and Robin Gibbs. They’ve brought the skit out a couple of times over the years, and this time around they poked fun at the upcoming election and Saltburn.

Jimmy, who plays Barry, is a talk show host with a lot to say. He leads the panel asking questions of their guests while Justin, playing Robin, is mostly silent when asked questions.

During the conversation, Jimmy joked about Saltburn‘s raunchiest moments.

“I watched Saltburn with my entire family, and I knew about the bathtub scene beforehand, and I loved it,” he said to the joy of the audience.

