Dakota Johnson Kicks Off 'Saturday Night Live' With Help From Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon!

Dakota Johnson kicked off the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live with a little help from some famous pals.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress is taking over the popular late-night show with her Social Network costar Justin Timberlake acting as the musical guest. He joined her onstage to help deliver the monologue, and Jimmy Fallon stopped by, too!

This is the second time that Dakota‘s on the show, and she joked about attending an event celebrating SNL‘s 40th anniversary shortly after her first hosting gig. Pulling up a photo, she highlighted how diverse the crowd was, which included Donald Trump.

“It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” Dakota said as the camera panned from Donald to Taylor Swift. The audience erupted into cheers.

She also showed her Madame Web costar Sydney Sweeney some love, joking that their new movie was “kind of like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie.”

Justin surprised her during the monologue and volunteered to join sketches and joked about being part of the Five Timers Club.

They also made a raunchy joke about Justin‘s musical comeback – “First he was bringing sexy back and now he’s bringing coming back” – before Jimmy joined them to wrap things up.

