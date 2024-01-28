Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 2:31 pm

'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Set to Return!

Continue Here »

'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Set to Return!

Zatima is coming back soon!

The hit comedy-drama BET+ series, a spinoff of Sistas, first premiered in September of 2022, and is set to return for Season 3 sometime in 2024, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

The Tyler Perry-created series follows Zac and Fatima as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thanks to some posts from one of the series stars, we have a good idea of who will likely be returning for Season 3 of the streaming series.

The stars also teased that Season 3 is coming soon in a post on social media.

Click through to see who is likely returning for Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, BET
Posted to: Ameer Baraka, BET, Crystal Hayslett, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, EG, evergreen, Extended, Guyviaud Joseph, Remington Hoffman, Slideshow, Television, Tyler Perry