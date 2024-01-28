'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Set to Return!
Zatima is coming back soon!
The hit comedy-drama BET+ series, a spinoff of Sistas, first premiered in September of 2022, and is set to return for Season 3 sometime in 2024, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.
The Tyler Perry-created series follows Zac and Fatima as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.
Thanks to some posts from one of the series stars, we have a good idea of who will likely be returning for Season 3 of the streaming series.
The stars also teased that Season 3 is coming soon in a post on social media.
Click through to see who is likely returning for Season 3…