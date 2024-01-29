'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Cast: 8 Stars Returning, 1 Actor Joining the Series!

Hulu recently confirmed that season 2 of Tell Me Lies is officially in production!

The series follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

The show was renewed for season 2 back in late 2022 and we haven’t heard much since. Now, we know of a few returning stars, and we’re making our best guesses as to who else might be returning. Plus, we’re confirming one star has joined the cast!

Keep reading for the scoop…