Tom Cruise Catches a Helicopter Flight, Is Seemingly Joined by Rumored Girlfriend Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise truly does travel in style!

The 61-year-old Mission: Impossible star was spotted touching down in a helicopter at Battersea heliport on Saturday (February 3) in London, England.

It appears that he might have been joined by his rumored girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, too.

Read more about Tom Cruise’s rumored girlfriend…

Tom first sparked dating rumors with Elsina, a Russian socialite, in December 2023. They were reportedly seen spending time together at a party in London.

We haven’t heard much about the alleged couple since then. However, it appears that Elsina was sitting directly behind Tom in the helicopter.

Of course, we’ll let you know if we learn more.

If the rumors are true, this Elsina would be Tom‘s first official romance since his divorce from Katie Holmes over a decade ago. You can check out the actor’s dating history.

We also pulled together everything you’ll want to know about Elsina.

If you missed it, an A-list actor revealed why they had to pass on a chance to work with Tom.

Scroll through the new photos of Tom Cruise in the gallery…