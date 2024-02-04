Chloe & Halle Bailey Walk Red Carpet Separately at Grammys 2024
Chloe x Halle stun as they arrive for the 2024 Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 4) in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old and 23-year-old sister duo walked the red carpet separately this evening, and Halle was joined by her boyfriend DDG.
While Chloe x Halle has been nominated as a duo before, tonight marks Halle‘s first solo nomination for her debut solo single “Angel.” The song is up for Best R&B song – good luck!
Earlier in the day, DDG praised his girlfriend’s nomination.
“nominated off your 1st & only solo song is crazy work, your girl could never 🤡🫵🏽,” he wrote on Twitter/X.
Halle reposted it, adding several emojis, including two kissy face with hearts emojis.
The night before, Chloe and Halle posed on the red carpet together at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala.
FYI: Chloe is wearing a Gaurav Gupta dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.
🫣🤣🥰😘😘 https://t.co/NiPk9Psmdd
— Halle (@HalleBailey) February 4, 2024
Check out the gallery to see more photos of Chloe and Halle Bailey, as well as DDG, at the 2024 Grammys…