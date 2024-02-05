Dakota Johnson Hits the Red Carpet for 'Madame Web' Photo Call in Rio

Dakota Johnson is hard at work promoting her new movie!

The 34-year-old actress hit the red carpet as she arrived at the Madame Web photo call held at the Fasano Hotel on Sunday (February 4) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

For the event, Dakota wore a yellow and black pin-striped vest with matching trousers paired with a yellow top and black strappy heels.

The night before, Dakota made an appearance at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball where a sparkling spider-web dress.

Dakota stars in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, which tells the standalone origin story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web hits theaters on Feb. 14th! – watch the trailer here!