Viral 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Breaks Silence on 'Pink Orchid' Puzzle, Reveals What She Actually Said

The contestant who went viral for her failed Wheel of Fortune moment is breaking her silence and clearing the air on what happened.

Fans thought they heard contestant Megan Carvale say the correct answer during the bonus round, but she wasn’t awarded the $40,000 prize in the end.

The answer to the puzzle was “Pink Orchid” and it sounded like Megan said the answer right at the start of the her 10 seconds to solve it. There was an uproar on social media with fans demanding the producers rectify the situation and give her the $40,000. Well, she’s now revealing what she actually said.

“You know, I wish I said ‘pink’ because I would have been $40,000 richer. But I said ‘something,’” Megan said on Good Morning America.

She added, “My son, the entire way home, because my 8-year-old son was in the audience … [and] we live in Orange County ― the whole way home from LA, [he said], ‘Mom, I can’t believe you didn’t get pink. I can’t believe you didn’t get pink.’ That word has already been haunting me and now all of America believes that I said it, but I didn’t.”

Watch her interview below!

