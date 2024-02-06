Apple TV+ Reveals 'Loot' Season 2 Premiere Date, Plus New Plot Details!

Maya Rudolph‘s acclaimed comedy series Loot is returning for a second season on Apple TV+ and the streamer has finally revealed new details about what we can expect.

The second season will begin streaming on April 3 with the first two episodes and new episodes will debut every Wednesday through May 29.

Apple TV+ shared the first photos from the new season along with plot details, including a new love interest for Micahela Jae Rodriguez‘s character Sofia.

Keep reading to find out more…

Loot returns for season two a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Ron Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Nat Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

You can catch up on the 10-episode first season right now on Apple TV+.