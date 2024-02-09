Michael Cera Reveals an A-List Actor Who Backed Out of a 'Barbie' Cameo (& It Affected Him in a Big Way!)

Barbie already featured one of the most star-studded casts in recent memory, and Michael Cera just revealed another A-list actor who was supposed to appear in the very pink blockbuster.

The 35-year-old played Ken’s best friend Allan (a discontinued doll), and his character emerged as a fan favorite. That was especially the case after he sided with the Barbies against the Kens.

Allan even faced off against a bunch of domineering Kens to protect Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and Gloria (America Ferrera) in one funny scene.

However, during a recent appearance Michael revealed that he wasn’t initially supposed to do any fighting. That only changed after the planned cameo fell through.

During a Q&A attended by The A.V. Club, Michael revealed that Ben Affleck was going to be involved in the scene.

It’s not totally clear what role he would have played. However, his absence is what led to the battle between Allan and the Kens. “I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie,” he added.

After the plans fell through at “the eleventh hour,” Michael got pulled in with the new scene.

“They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out, something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’ So I had to jump in with the stunt team,” he explained. “I had just gotten over COVID and they had me training, and I almost died. Just doing the warm up! I had to lay down in my trailer and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story basically.”

