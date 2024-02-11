Top Stories
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party - See Pics of Every Attendee!

So many celebrities are getting a jump start on Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

On Saturday (February 10), everyone from Shaun White and Nina Dobrev to Ciara and Russell Wilson hit the big party get get hyped up before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field for the big game.

In total, more than 60 stars were there. That included professional athletes, actors, musicians and more. We’ve got pics of all of them!

Tiffany Haddish

Zach and Julie Ertz

mehmet oz and wife Lisa

Shawne Merriman

Gracie Hunt

Jalen Rose

Lane and Chelsea Johnson

Heidi and Marc D'Amelio

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio

Sebastian Maniscalco

Rachel Lindsay

The Kid LARIO

Gayle King

Bobby Flay

Zack Bia

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg

Jelly Roll

Keegan-Michael and Elle Key

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

Henrik Lundqvist

Marianne Fonseca with Andrew Taggart

Diplo

Travis Scott

Guy Fieri

Joe burrow

Chandler Parsons and Haylee Harrison

Lil baby

Meek Mill

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Bryce Young

Shanina Shaik

Josh Richards

Fat Joe

Remy Ma

Tom Brady

Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle

Paul Rudd

Coi Leray

Winnie Harlow

Ice Spice

Queen Latifah

Chantel Jeffries

2 Chainz

Cam Newton

Charles Oakley

Fabolous

T-Pain

Quavo

Ciara and Russell WIlson

Sharelle Rosado and Ochocinco Johnson

Nick Lachey and Vanessa lachey

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jahmry Gibbs and Nicole Anderson

Damar Hamlin

Shaquille O'Neal

Saweetie

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Josephine Skriver

Peyton Manning with Jelly Roll

