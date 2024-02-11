Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party - See Pics of Every Attendee!
So many celebrities are getting a jump start on Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
On Saturday (February 10), everyone from Shaun White and Nina Dobrev to Ciara and Russell Wilson hit the big party get get hyped up before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field for the big game.
In total, more than 60 stars were there. That included professional athletes, actors, musicians and more. We’ve got pics of all of them!
Tiffany Haddish
Zach and Julie Ertz
Dr. Memhet Oz and wife Lisa
Shawne Merriman
Gracie Hunt
Jalen Rose
Lane Johnson with wife Chelsea
Heidi and Marc D’Amelio
Dixie and Charli D’Amelio
Sebastian Maniscalco
Rachel Lindsay
The Kid LARIO
Gayle King
Bobby Flay
Zack Bia
Robert Kraft with wife Dana Blumberg
Jelly Roll
Keegan-Michael and Elle Key
The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart
Henrik Lundqvist
Model Marianne Fonseca with boyfriend Andrew Taggart
Diplo
Travis Scott
Guy Fieri
Joe Burrow
Chandler Parsons and Haylee Harrison
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Bryce Young
Shanina Shaik
Josh Richards
Fat Joe
Remy Ma
Tom Brady
Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle
Paul Rudd
Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow
Ice Spice
Queen Latifah
Chantel Jeffries
2 Chainz
Cam Newton
Charles Oakley
Fabolous
T-Pain
Quavo
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Sharelle Rosado and Ochocinco Johnson
Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs and Nicole Anderson
Damar Hamlin
Shaquille O’Neal
Saweetie
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
Josephine Skriver
Peyton Manning with Jelly Roll