Jennifer Garner Looks Back at Mark Ruffalo Nearly Quitting '13 Going on 30'

13 Going on 30 almost looked very different!

While helping honor her former co-star Mark Ruffalo at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8, Jennifer Garner revealed that Mark was very close to quitting their beloved movie during the middle of rehearsals.

Keep reading to find out more…“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did,” Jennifer said while referring to Mark’s fellow former co-stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Keira Knightley.

“I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to ‘Bro, this is not for me,’” Jennifer recalled.

Even though he at first hated doing the “Thriller” dance moves while working on the movie, Mark and Jennifer ended up re-creating the scene during the Walk of Fame ceremony.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has shared the story about Mark almost quitting 13 Going on 30 over the dance scene.

Back in 2021, Jennifer shared in an interview, “We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer] and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn’t know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out.”

If you missed it, Jennifer recently reunited more former co-stars!