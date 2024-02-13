Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 10:00 am

'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 - 7 Cast Members Return But 2 Stars Are Now Only Recurring, 1 Promoted to Series Regular!

S.W.A.T. is heading back to our TV screens this month, seemingly for the last time.

The hit CBS series was actually cancelled after six seasons on the air, and the backlash was so strong that CBS reversed their decision, resulting in Season 7, which will have 13 episodes!

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a statement.

The show’s final season is set to premiere on Friday (February 16) at 8 p.m. ET, and we already know who is expected to be back.

Click through to see who is expected to return for Season 7…

