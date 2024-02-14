Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead &amp; Multiple Children Shot

Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans &amp; Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, &amp; More

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, & More

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 2:07 pm

'Bridgerton' Cast Hosts a Season 3 Screening on Valentine's Day!

'Bridgerton' Cast Hosts a Season 3 Screening on Valentine's Day!

The cast of Bridgerton stepped out for a season three screening today!

In attendance were stars Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Martins Imhangbe, along with executive producer Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Jess Brownell. The event was held on Wednesday (February 14) in London, England.

Earlier in the day, Netflix released the season three episode titles and a first look clip at a tense moment between Penelope (Coughlin) and Colin (Newton).

Season three is debuting in two parts: with the first batch of episodes being released on May 16 and the second batch on June 13.

Two stars have exited Bridgerton after season 2 and they’re both big fan favorites!

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos from the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
bridgerton season three screening 01
bridgerton season three screening 02
bridgerton season three screening 03
bridgerton season three screening 04
bridgerton season three screening 05
bridgerton season three screening 06
bridgerton season three screening 07
bridgerton season three screening 08
bridgerton season three screening 09
bridgerton season three screening 10
bridgerton season three screening 11
bridgerton season three screening 12
bridgerton season three screening 13
bridgerton season three screening 14
bridgerton season three screening 15
bridgerton season three screening 16
bridgerton season three screening 17
bridgerton season three screening 18
bridgerton season three screening 19
bridgerton season three screening 20
bridgerton season three screening 21
bridgerton season three screening 22
bridgerton season three screening 23
bridgerton season three screening 24
bridgerton season three screening 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Jess Brownell, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Martins Imhangbe, Netflix, nicola coughlan, Shonda Rhimes