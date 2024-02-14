'Bridgerton' Cast Hosts a Season 3 Screening on Valentine's Day!

The cast of Bridgerton stepped out for a season three screening today!

In attendance were stars Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Martins Imhangbe, along with executive producer Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Jess Brownell. The event was held on Wednesday (February 14) in London, England.

Earlier in the day, Netflix released the season three episode titles and a first look clip at a tense moment between Penelope (Coughlin) and Colin (Newton).

Season three is debuting in two parts: with the first batch of episodes being released on May 16 and the second batch on June 13.

Two stars have exited Bridgerton after season 2 and they’re both big fan favorites!

