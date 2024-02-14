'Bridgerton' Season Three Episode Titles, New Photos, & First Look Clip Released (It Features a Tense Moment Between Colin & Penelope!)

It’s a Valentine’s Day surprise for Bridgerton fans: the Netflix hit revealed season three episode titles, new photos, and a first look clip!

The clip features Colin (Luke Newton) asking Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) why she didn’t return his letters from the summer. Penelope calls him out for his hurtful words she overheard (from season 2!)

In addition, Netflix revealed the episode titles for all 8 season three episodes!

And lastly, they revealed some new photos from season three as well.

Season three is debuting in two parts: with the first batch of episodes being released on May 16 and the second batch on June 13.

Watch the clip below, and see the stills in the gallery!