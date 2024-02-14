Top Stories
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Netflix Just Confirmed a Big TV Show Renewal!

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans &amp; Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, &amp; More

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 12:06 pm

'Bridgerton' Season Three Episode Titles, New Photos, & First Look Clip Released (It Features a Tense Moment Between Colin & Penelope!)

'Bridgerton' Season Three Episode Titles, New Photos, & First Look Clip Released (It Features a Tense Moment Between Colin & Penelope!)

It’s a Valentine’s Day surprise for Bridgerton fans: the Netflix hit revealed season three episode titles, new photos, and a first look clip!

The clip features Colin (Luke Newton) asking Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) why she didn’t return his letters from the summer. Penelope calls him out for his hurtful words she overheard (from season 2!)

Keep reading to find out more…

In addition, Netflix revealed the episode titles for all 8 season three episodes!

Bridgerton episode titles

And lastly, they revealed some new photos from season three as well.

Season three is debuting in two parts: with the first batch of episodes being released on May 16 and the second batch on June 13.

Two stars have exited Bridgerton after season 2 and they’re both big fan favorites!

Watch the clip below, and see the stills in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
