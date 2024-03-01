Top Stories
Fri, 01 March 2024 at 1:55 pm

Austin Butler Stars Alongside Tom Hardy & Jodie Comer in New Crime Thriller 'The Bikeriders' Trailer - Watch Now!

Austin Butler Stars Alongside Tom Hardy & Jodie Comer in New Crime Thriller 'The Bikeriders' Trailer - Watch Now!

A new trailer for Austin Butler‘s upcoming crime thriller has been released.

Focus Features debuted the second trailer for The Bikeriders starring the 32-year-old Oscar-nominated actor along with Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, the film “follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.”

Keep reading to find out more…The movie also stars Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus.

In a recent interview, Austin addressed rumors that he got into a physical fight with another celeb.

The Bikeriders hits theaters on June 21st.
