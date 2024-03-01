Ashley Park & Boyfriend Paul Forman Make a Fashionable Couple During Paris Fashion Week

Ashley Park is enjoying Paris Fashion Week during her break from filming Emily in Paris!

The 32-year-old actress was joined by her boyfriend and co-star Paul Forman while attending the Giambattista Valli fashion show on Friday morning (March 1) in Paris, France.

Ashley and Paul sat together in the front row, both wearing shoulder-baring looks. Also in attendance at the show was Extended Family actress Abigail Spencer.

That same day, Ashley was seen heading into the Nina Ricci show.

On Wednesday (February 28), Ashley was in attendance at the Balmain fashion show, where she was seen hanging out with Serena Williams.

Just a couple weeks ago, Ashley and Paul attended their first event as a public couple during London Fashion Week. They certainly are a pair who love fashion!