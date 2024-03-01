Shawn Mendes Joins Brie Larson, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars at Loewe Fashion Show in Paris!

The stars are stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

Shawn Mendes, Brie Larson, and Emily Ratajkowski all posed for photo while arriving at the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show on Friday (March 1) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Back in January, Shawn shared a very vulnerable post about the biggest lesson he learned after a rough 2023.

Following the fashion show, we rounded up of all of the stars that were in attendance so that you can see what everyone was wearing.

Head inside to see all the stars who attended the event…

Keep scrolling to see more celebs who attended the fashion show…

Andrea Riseborough

Brie Larson

Ed McVey & Olivia Cooke

Eiza Gonzalez & Ruth Negga

Emilia Clarke

Emily Ratajkowski

Eva Green, Catherine O’Hara, & Sophie Wilde

Pharrell Williams & Meg Ryan

Shawn Mendes

St. Vincent

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the fashion show…