Sat, 09 March 2024 at 12:22 pm

Hailey Bieber Attends YSL's Pre-Oscars Party with Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Hailey Bieber Attends YSL's Pre-Oscars Party with Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Hailey Bieber is enjoying a night out with friends.

The 27-year-old model and Rhode founder arrived at the YSL pre-Oscars party with Zoe Kravitz and fiance Channing Tatum on Friday night (March 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

For the party, Hailey wore chocolate brown suit while Zoe, 35, and Channing, 43, coordinated in black outfits.

The night before, Hailey, Zoe, and Channing all attended the launch party for Margot Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal‘s new Barbie: The World Tour book.

If you missed it, Hailey addressed all of the speculation and blind items about her and husband Justin Bieber.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum arriving at the party….
Photos: Backgrid USA
