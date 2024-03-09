'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Cast - 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits, 7 Demoted from Series Regular & 1 Actor Joins Final Season

Superman & Lois is returning for a fourth and final season on The CW!

The remaining DC Comics show left on the network will be returning for a 10-episode final season, premiering in 2024.

In February 2024, president of entertainment at The CW, Brad Schwartz, teased that the upcoming season is “going to blow your minds.”

“I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV,” he said at the CW’s TCA session. “I watched the first episode last night, and it’s gonna make you cry. It’s amazing.”

“Because of all the special effects, it could be ready for summer…we feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it.”

While the show is returning, it was revealed that budget cuts were being made, causing changes to the cast, including several stars being demoted from series regular. It was also just recently revealed that another CW actor has joined the cast as a recurring guest star.

Find out which stars are returning as series regulars and which are not…