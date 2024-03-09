Larsa Pippen Defends Giving 15-Year-Old Daughter Sophia $2,500 Monthly Allowance

Larsa Pippen is defending her parenting.

During the Real Housewives of Miami season six finale, host Andy Cohen was in disbelief when he found out that Larsa, 48, was giving her 15-year-old daughter Sophia a $2,500 monthly allowance.

“You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive,” Larsa said in response. “So after school, she orders food or Uber or buys presents for her friends’ birthdays.”

Keep reading to find out more…Larsa also noted that Sophia “literally makes money” on her own through brand partnerships and has already worked for Fashion Nova and Oscar de la Renta.

Earlier in the reunion, Larsa explained that Sophia currently lives in L.A. with her dad, the reality star’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen, after deciding that’s where she wanted to attend her freshman year of high school.

“For me, Miami is home. That’s where my heart and my soul is,” Larsa said. “Sophia loves being in LA, and so it’s OK. You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she’s happy. That’s the only thing that I care about.”

In addition to Sophia, Larsa and Scottie, 58, are also parents to sons Scotty Jr, 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18.

If you missed it, one of the RHOM ladies recently ripped into Larsa‘s boyfriend Marcus Jordan.