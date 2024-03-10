Best Actor Nominee Colman Domingo Jets to Oscars 2024 After Attending SXSW Premiere of 'Sing Sing'

Colman Domingo is having the busiest weekend while celebrating the 2024 Academy Awards!

The 54-year-old Rustin actor landed a history-making Best Actor nomination, becoming the first Afro-Latino to be nominated in the category. He celebrated the momentous achievement on the red carpet on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

However, before attending the Oscars, he was in Austin, Texas earlier this weekend to attend the premiere of his new movie Sing Sing at South by Southwest Festival.

After jetting back to Hollywood, the perpetually best-dressed actor changed into a double-breasted black suit with a matching bowtie and eye-catching jewelry for the ceremony.

Colman is competing in a stacked category this year. He faces off against Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). We wish him luck!

We’ll keep you updated on all things Oscars-related tonight. While we wait for the show to start, familiarize yourself with the full list of nominees!

Did you know only 7 actors have won 3 or more Oscars in acting categories (and 2 more have the opportunity to join this year?!)

FYI: Colman is wearing Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch and David Yurman jewels.

Scroll through all of the photos of Colman Domingo on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars in the gallery…