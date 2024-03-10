Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Look Picture Perfect on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons look absolutely picture perfect on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor were on hand to support his film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is up for 10 awards tonight, including Best Picture!

Stick with Just Jared all evening as we'll be live updating with all the best red carpet fashion, show moments, and winners as the show progresses!

Watch the Academy Awards, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Kirsten is wearing Gucci and Fred Leighton jewelry.