Cillian Murphy Is Looking as Suave as Ever at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy is looking as suave as ever at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actor is up for the Best Actor award for her work as the title character in Oppenheimer.

Inside the Oscars venue, Cillian met up with John Krasinski! If you don’t know, the pair worked together on the sequel movie to A Quiet Place. See all the photos in the gallery below.

