Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:12 pm

Cillian Murphy Is Looking as Suave as Ever at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy is looking as suave as ever at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actor is up for the Best Actor award for her work as the title character in Oppenheimer.

Inside the Oscars venue, Cillian met up with John Krasinski! If you don’t know, the pair worked together on the sequel movie to A Quiet Place. See all the photos in the gallery below.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Photos: Getty
