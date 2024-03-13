The Bachelor's Peter Weber Reveals If He Would Be On a Dating Show Again

Peter Weber is dishing on the possibility of going on another dating show.

The 32-year-old pilot was a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette, before striking out and becoming the star of season 24 of The Bachelor.

While things have not worked on either show, the recent The Traitors competitor recently dished if he would look for love on another dating show – there are many out there nowadays.

Pete shared that he doesn’t see any dating shows in his future, but he does want to do other reality competitions!

“I think I have to stay away from the love shows,” he told People. “That’s not really my forte. I’ve learned that. But any kind of competition show — Special Forces, Survivor — I would definitely look forward to a challenge like that. I would love to push myself and have the ability to see what I’m made of.”

Speaking of The Traitors and dating… Peter was rumored to be dating his fellow competitor Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.