Annette Bening, Sam Neill, & Jake Lacy Premiere New Peacock Series 'Apples Never Fall' in L.A.

Annette Bening is stepping out for the premiere of her new Peacock series!

The 65-year-old Oscar-nominated actress joined co-stars Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Georgia Flood, Essie Randles, and Conor Merrigan-Turner at the premiere of Apples Never Fall on Tuesday (March 12) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members also in attendance included Dylan Thuraisingham, Jeanine Serralles, Katrina Lenk, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah, and Timm Sharp.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Lacy, Alison Brie, Merrigan-Turner, & Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

If you missed it, Peacock recently announced their first TV show renewal of 2024, and fans are thrilled!

Apples Never Fall hits Peacock on Thursday, March 14.

