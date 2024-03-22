'The Penguin' First Trailer: Watch Colin Farrell Return to His Iconic 'The Batman' Villain

Colin Farrell is getting back into character as the iconic Batman villain Penguin in the first trailer for his new Max series The Penguin.

After sharing the screen with Robert Pattinson‘s Caped Crusader in The Batman, it was revealed that Max had ordered a spinoff series focused on Colin‘s character and his ties to Gotham. The eight-episode arc picks up immediately after the events of the movie.

On Friday (March 22), the first trailer for it premiered, and it offered a hint at what fans should expect from the largely mysterious project.

Colin takes the lead in the trailer, sharing a story about a notorious gangster from his childhood. His character expresses a desire to be remembered in a similar way. Interspersed between his story are glimpses at a lot of action.

The series will also star Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin is expected to premiere on Max in the fall. Speaking of the franchise, we recently got some big casting news about The Batman‘s sequel.

Press play on the trailer for The Penguin below…