Tyler Posey Says His Tattoos Have Lost Meaning to Him, Reflects on Having So Many Now

Tyler Posey opened up about his tattoos and what they mean to him.

The 32-year-old Teen Wolf star has full sleeves, tattoos on his legs and across his chest and sides.

Back in 2019, Tyler showed off the process of covering up his tattoos for a day on set.

However, during a recent appearance he suggested that they meant less to him in 2024.

While attending Epic Cons Chicago, Tyler said that “none of [his tattoos] mean anything anymore.” By the sounds of it, he doesn’t regret them, though. He said that they still “look cool as one piece.”

