Tyler Stanaland Reacts to Ex-Wife Brittany Snow's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Addresses Cheating Rumors

Tyler Stanaland is breaking is silence on ex-wife Brittany Snow‘s new interview.

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress recently appeared on Call Her Daddy where she opened up about her split from the 34-year-old Selling the OC star and addressed all of his flirty behavior with co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona.

When asked about all of the gossip and cheating rumors surrounding Tyler and Alex, Brittany said, “I think I would say that, yes, what happened, happened. What is alluded to in the press is true.”

After Brittany‘s interview made headlines, Tyler took to his Instagram Story to react and address the cheating allegations.

Keep reading to find out more…“Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” Tyler wrote on Thursday (March 28). “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.”

“I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth,” Tyler continued. “I will be making no further comments on this matter.”

He concluded, “I wish her nothing but the best.”

Brittany and Tyler married in March 2020 and she filed for divorce in January 2023.

